The company has announced a partnership with Fotokite, a service provider of actively tethered Unmanned Aerial System solutions and public safety software tools, to provide their products and services as part of its Axon Air program.

The deal will enable Axon's (NASDAQ:AAXN) law enforcement customers to view live-streamed footage within Axon's digital evidence management solution, Axon Evidence.

The Axon Air program also includes the Fotokite Sigma UAS, Fotokite's situational awareness software tools, and the tools needed to view, manage and share video evidence.

The Fotokite system is designed for public safety and will be available to law enforcement customers in the US and Canada exclusively through the Axon Air program beginning in 2021. Pricing details will be announced in advance of the launch.