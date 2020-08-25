Analyst coverage pours in on Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) with Stifel (Buy, $43 price target) and Jefferies (Buy, $47 PT) starting off camped out in the bull camp.

Initiations out of Morgan Stanley (Equal-Weight, $37 price target), BMO Capital (Market Perform, $40 PT), and Credit Suisse (Neutral, $35 PT) are more cautious due to the high valuation.

From Credit Suisse's desk: "We arrive at our $35 target price by applying a 25x EBITDA multiple against our 2024 EBITDA estimate of $63M. We believe Freshpet, which is trading at 28x FY24 EBITDA estimates, is the closest comparison to Vital Farms because the two companies are disrupting traditional categories and have similar 25%+ growth rates. However, we think a lower multiple for Vital Farms than Freshpet is appropriate because the premium egg category is more susceptible to agricultural volatility and has a less predictable demand pattern."

All three Seeking Alpha authors out with articles on Vital Farms are bullish.