ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) to acquire certain assets, including solar projects and accounts receivable, from an undisclosed U.S.-based developer in an all-stock transaction worth ~$8M.

The deal is expected to close by the end 3Q20.

On closing, this acquisition will immediately increase the company's development pipeline by approximately 200 MW.

Mr. Yumin Liu, CEO commented, "The acquisition strengthens our position in the U.S. market and expands our presence into small-scale utility market. By leveraging ReneSola Power's global reach and experience with the new team's solid track record in the U.S., we are expanding the scale of our solar energy development platform. We look forward to capturing potential market opportunities while driving value for all stakeholders."