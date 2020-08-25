Health Canada approves TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) and Knight Therapeutics' (OTC:KHTRF) Imvexxy for the treatment of postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy (VVA).

Imvexxy is an applicator-free, estradiol softgel vaginal capsule indicated for postmenopausal women who experience pain before, during or after intercourse.

The companies signed a licensing agreement in July 2018 pursuant to which TherapeuticsMD granted Knight the exclusive Canadian commercialization rights to Imvexxy and Bijuva (estradiol and progesterone) capsules.

TXMD is up 2% premarket. While Quant Rating is Very Bearish, Wall Street Analysts are Bullish (9 analysts) with a price target of $7.03.

