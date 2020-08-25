Superior Plus (OTCPK:SUUIF) inks an agreement to buy the assets of a retail propane and heating oil distribution company, Rymes Propane and Oil for $159M before adjustments for working capital.

Rymes has 46 operating locations, ~3M gallons of storage capacity, a fleet of 350 vehicles and ~370 employees.

Superior expects drawing on its credit facility to fund the deal.

SUUIF expects Rymes to generate ~$27M in adjusted EBITDA on a run-rate basis 18 months following the close of the acquisition.

The deal is expected to close by Sept. 30.