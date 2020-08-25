Citing the digital ad market recover, UBS raises its Alphabet (GOOG,GOOGL) price target from $1,600 to $1,970.

Analyst Eric Sheridan says that "GOOG's ad business has increasingly levered to sustained eCommerce trends (especially as offline retailers/brands pivot to omnichannel shopping) and to a recovery trade as "shelter-in place" abates in the coming 6-12 months."

UBS updates its FY20 and FY21 revenue estimates across Alphabet segments: Search & Other: FY20: $98.9B (was: $97.8B), FY21: $117.9B (was: $118.8B); YouTube Ads: FY20, $17.6B (was: $17.7B), FY21: $23.5B (was: $24.4B); and Other: FY20: $21.5B (maintained), FY21: $24.7B (was: $24.5B).

Cloud revenue estimates stayed at $12.8B for FY20 and $18.1B for FY21.

Alphabet shares are up 0.2% pre-market to $1,591.

UBS maintains a Buy rating on Alphabet. Wall Street analysts average out to a Very Bullish rating and a $1,768 price target.