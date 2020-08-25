India’s Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) will significantly reduce its group automotive debt of ₹480B ($6.4B) over the next three years, said the chairman during annual shareholder meeting held today.

Tata Motors is “deleveraging this business substantially” and has set targets to generate free cash flows, N Chandrasekaran said.

"Tata Motors’ domestic business is expected to generate free cash flows from FY2021 while JLR will achieve this a year later in 2022", said CFO, P B Balaji said during the virtual shareholder meeting.

Shares up 6% premarket.

