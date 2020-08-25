Seadrill (OTC:SDRLF) warns its ongoing attempt to restructure its $5.7B bank debt could leave current shareholders with minimal or no ownership at all.

The company, controlled by tycoon John Fredriksen, says it has failed to convince its 43 lenders to adjust the terms of its debt.

"As a consequence, we did not proceed with the bank consent and have retained financial and legal advisors to prepare for a comprehensive restructuring of our balance sheet, such a restructuring may involve the use of a court-supervised process," Seadrill says.

Seadrill reported Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $35M and revenues of $277M.

Seadrill, which emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2018, has seen its shares drop more than 98% in the last two years.