Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) and development partner Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (NYSE:TAK) announce positive results from a Phase 2 clinical trial, ELEKTRA, evaluating soticlestat in children with Dravet syndrome (DS) or Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS), rare, treatment-resistant, severe forms of epilepsy.

The study met the primary endpoint demonstrating a statistically significant 27.8% median reduction from baseline in convulsive seizure (DS) and drop seizure (LGS) frequency compared to 3.1% median increase in the control group (p=0.0007) during the 12-week maintenance period.

The median reduction in convulsive seizure and drop seizure frequency was 29.8% compared to 0.0% in the control arm during the full 20-week treatment period (titration + maintenance).

DS patients showed a greater response to treatment with a 33.8% median reduction in convulsive seizure frequency compared to a 7.0% median increase on the placebo arm (p-0.0007). Based on these data, the company plans to meet with regulatory authorities to discuss a Phase 3 program.

The treatment effect in LGS patients fell short of statistical significance. The median reduction in drop seizure frequency was 20.6% compared to a 6.0% median reduction in the control group (p=0.1279).

On the safety front, the most frequent treatment-emergent adverse events were lethargy and constipation. The rate of serious adverse events was 15.5% in the treatment group compared to 18.6% in the placebo group.

All participants rolled over into the ENDYMION extension study.

Soticlestat inhibits an enzyme called cholesterol 24-hydroxylase (CH24H) which converts cholesterol into 24S-hydroxycholesterol (24HC). CH24H plays a key role in the over-activation in a certain metabolic pathway related to CNS disorders like epilepsy.