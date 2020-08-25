Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) will transfer the branding and management of 103 hotels to Sonesta International Hotels from InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG), after SVC and IHG weren't able to resolve defaults by IHG.

SVC had sent notices of termination to IHG for failure to pay SVC's minimum returns and rents due for July and August 2020 totaling $26.4M, plus accrued interest; IHG had until Aug. 24, 2020 to avoid termination by making payment to SVC.

The effective date of the termination is Nov. 30, 2020, the same date that SVC plans to transfer the branding and management of the hotels to Sonesta.

Following the utilization of the remaining $9.0M of IHG's security deposit in July, SVC will only recognize the hotel level cash flow, if any, of its currently IHG branded hotels in its operating results through the termination date.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, SVC realized returns and rents of $108.2M, or 66 cents per share, under its IHG agreements.

The 103 IHG branded hotels generated $12.2M, or 7 cents per share, of hotel level cash flows during H1 2020.

See SVC cash flow from operations over the past five quarters: