RIG, GPS among premarket gainers

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) +85% .

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) +38% on pricing of $50M offering of common stock.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) +33% on supporting acquisition of Rhapsody International by MelodyVR Group PLC.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) +23% .

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) +14% .

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) +19% on update.

VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) +18% on FY results.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) +10% on encouraging data on intranasal COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) +11% on shares repurchase plan.

iBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO) +11% .

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) +10% .

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) +9% .

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) +11% on partnership with Major League Soccer club Sporting Kansas City.

Mereo BioPharma (NASDAQ:MREO) +8% on initiation of placebo-controlled phase 1b/2 clinical trial with Alvelestat in COVID-19 respiratory disease.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) +8% as Imvexxy OK'd in Canada

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) +8% on acquiring certain assets worth ~$8M from undisclosed U.S.-based developer.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) +7% .

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) +7% .

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) +7% .

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEMKT:CANF) +6% on receiving notification of patent grant from European Patent Office for Namodenoson in the treatment of NASH.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) +6% .

India Globalization Capital (NYSEMKT:IGC) +6% .

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) +6% .

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) +5% .