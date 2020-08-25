Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk raised some eyebrows with a tweet indicating that the company will be able to mass produce batteries with +50% more energy density in a few years.

"400 Wh/kg *with* high cycle life, produced in volume (not just a lab) is not far. Probably 3 to 4 years," noted Musk cryptically.

The EV automaker's battery plans are of high interest with a Battery Day event planned for September 22. There is even some speculation that the background arrangement of dots in its promotional page for the battery reveal hint at an important "silicon nanowire anode" breakthrough.

Shares of Tesla are down 2.05% in premarket trading to $1,972.67.

