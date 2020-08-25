KKR (NYSE:KKR) names Suzanne Donohoe to a new role as the firm's first global head of strategic growth, where she'll be in charge of building new businesses for the firm and growing KKR's longstanding strategic investor partnerships.

She'll work closely with KKR's co-CEOs and co-presidents on strategy.

Eric Mogelof will join the firm to succeed Donohoe as a partner and global head of KKR's Client and Partner Group. He comes from Pimco, where he was most recently head of its U.S. Global Wealth Management business and a member of Pimco's executive committee.

See why SA Contributor Ján Mazák considers KKR a great complement to equity index funds.