Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) +13.5% in premarket, on the heels of positive topline data from ASCEND MG (Phase 2a) study of IMVT-1401 in patients with myasthenia gravis (MG), a neuromuscular disease resulting varying degrees of skeletal muscle weakness.

Analysis of 15 patients who completed Day 42, IMVT-1401-treated patients (N=10) showed a mean 3.8 point improvement on activities of daily living scale vs. a mean decline of +0.6 for placebo.

IMVT-1401-treated patients also showed a highly statistically significant improvement on the MGC scale (consists of test items that measure symptoms and signs of MG), with an average improvement of 8.0 points vs. a mean decline of +1.4 for placebo (p = 0.006).

IMVT-1401 was observed to be generally safe and well-tolerated with no serious adverse events, no withdrawals due to adverse events, and no imbalance in headaches.

Mean reductions in total serum IgG from baseline for the 340 mg and 680 mg cohorts were 59% and 76%, respectively.

The company expects to initiate pivotal Phase 3 MG trial in the first half of 2021.