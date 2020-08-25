Citi turns positive on the upside for Gap (NYSE:GPS) with an upgrade to a Buy rating from Neutral."

"The plan to spin off Old Navy was ditched, but the plan could imply that the Board is willing to take on corporate actions to unlock shareholder value. And with the favorable positioning of athletic/casual retailers in a post-Covid world, GPS’ Athleta brand stands out as having value that may not be getting recognized by the market (as many others in their space have rerated higher)."

The firm says it sees Athleta worth around $3.6B at the midpoint of its valuation estimate.

Citi has a sum-of-the-parts price target of $24 on Gap vs. the average price target of $12.02.