Mereo BioPharma (NASDAQ:MREO) jumps 10% premarket after initiating a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of alvelestat in hospitalized, adult patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 respiratory disease.

Alvelestat is a novel, oral small molecule designed to inhibit neutrophil elastase (NE), a key enzyme involved in the destruction of lung tissue.

The trial will enroll approx. 15 patients. The primary endpoint is safety and tolerability of alvelestat at day 10, with a safety follow up to day 90.

Additional endpoints include blood biomarkers (NETosis, inflammation and hypercoagulation) and oxygen deficit at day 10.

The trial will also assess clinical outcomes, including effect on disease progression and disease severity at day 29.