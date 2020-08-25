Tredegar (TG +1.6% ) agreed to sell its personal care films business, excluding packaging film lines and operations relating to the Pottsville, Pennsylvania manufacturing site, to Brazil-based Fitesa S.A. affiliates; transaction closing expected during Q4.

Fitesa is a global manufacturer of nonwovens for the hygiene and healthcare markets.

Personal Care Films business is currently reported within the personal care component of Tredegar's PE Films segment.

Cash proceeds from the sale net of transaction costs, purchase price adjustments and transition services are estimated at $40-$45M.

Personal Care Films business net sales and EBITDA as of June 30, 2020 stood at $133M and -$1.7M, respectively; it will be reported as a discontinued operation from Q3 and a non-cash accounting loss is expected to be recognized at that time.