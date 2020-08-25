Citing recovery in the global automotive market, Wells Fargo starts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) with an Overweight rating and $145 price target, a 17% upside.

Analyst Gary Mobley sees long-term tailwinds in the growing semiconductor content in vehicles, NXP's share gains in the auto semi market, and the increasing need for secure mobile payment systems, which are seeing a resurgence due to the pandemic.

NXPI shares are up 2.2% pre-market to $126.49.

Related: Last month, NXP reported Q2 beats but shares dropped because auto sales were worse than expected, reporting a 32% Q/Q drop versus NXP's high-20% guidance.