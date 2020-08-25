MKM Partners raises L Brands (NYSE:LB) to a Buy rating from Neutral amid improving profitability for Victoria's Secret and its view that the high-growth Bath & Body Works business should be a core holding.

Analyst Roxanna Myers says the firm has greater confidence in a Victoria's Secret transaction in light of better Q2 performance, cost-cutting initiatives and upside to second half earnings and liquidity. The breakdown on BBW is even more positive.

"We view BBW as among the least volatile, higher-growth concepts in the sector, and as a core holding. We contend that BBW has the competitive advantages of few direct competitors, off-mall exposure, wide demographic appeal, and a nimble supply chain that positions it to innovate, optimally manage inventory, and chase demand. The pandemic has served to significantly increase demand for BBW’s full offering, and under its new leadership we see multiple catalysts for longer-term growth."

MKM's price target of $40 is up from $22 and 14X the new FY21 EPS estimate of $2.83 vs. $2.18 consensus.