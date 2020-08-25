Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) recent developments, reported in Q2 earnings report, have laid out an infrastructure to succeed in both the short- and long-term.

Collaboration with FLIR enables the company to leverage extensive sales and marketing resources, building off of FLIR’s sterling reputation, and introducing company's products to new audiences and sales regions.

The company will enter product development phase for orders from Elbit Systems, that includes customization of unique vision system, expanding presence in the defense market.

The company also initiated first pilot project for COVID-19 symptom detection solution by submitting a U.S. patent application.

1H2020 has also seen notable achievements for Eye-Net Mobile, Foresight’s wholly-owned subsidiary, and Rail Vision, Foresight’s affiliate.

The company completed three recent capital raises, which raised a total of $14.4M in gross proceeds for funding the company’s operations and general corporate purposes.