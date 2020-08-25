MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) and exclusive North America licensee Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) announces acceptance of the first delivery of NexoBrid valued at $16.5M to Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

It underscores the importance of NexoBrid to U.S. national preparedness for the potential emergency treatment of large numbers of patients with severe thermal burns injuries, says MediWound CEO Sharon Malka.

The additional quarterly deliveries are planned through the end of 2021 while BARDA holds additional procurement option for up to $50M funding.

Marketing application for NexoBrid under review by the FDA.

Stock up 18% PM

