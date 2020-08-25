Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEMKT:CANF) has announced that the European Patent Office has issued a notice of allowance covering Namodenoson, specifically, the use of the A3 adenosine receptor in reducing ectopic fat accumulation, particularly in fatty liver, as manifested in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

In May, the company announced additional positive findings from its Phase 2 study of Namodenoson for NAFLD with or without NASH, followed by US patent for the same method of the drug candidate .

The company says that NASH's addressable pharmaceutical market is estimated to reach $35-40B by 2025.