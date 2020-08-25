The French health authorities have approved EDAP TMS SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) to initiate a Phase II clinical trial evaluating its Focal One HIFU to treat deep rectal endometriosis.

Bowel endometriosis occurs when tissues similar to endometrial tissue grow on the bowel or intestine.

In this Phase II study, a single patient group of 38 women with a confirmed diagnosis of rectal endometriosis will be treated in five major hospitals in France, and both safety and efficacy will be assessed. The study is planned to commence in September.

If the results are positive, the company plans to initiate a Phase III, randomized study to confirm these outcomes.

Focal One HIFU, as a minimally invasive ablative procedure, may prove to be a real benefit for these women who have no effective therapeutic options today.