Deutsche Bank starts off coverage on Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) with a Buy rating.

The firm sees strength in the management team and is sees the fast-food chain as a beneficiary of the coronavirus crisis.

"Led by a new CEO, and potentially aided by COVID-related industry opportunities, the resumption of consistent domestic net unit growth represents a potential bull case scenario, but we don't think investors need to underwrite this at this time to participate in upside between now and when investors might have more clarity on the development front."

Shares of JACK are up 1.97% in premarket trading.

Jack in the Box's Quant Rating ranks 3rd highest out of 39 restaurant stocks.