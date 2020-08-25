With 54 being the average age of an aviation maintenance technician, AAR (NYSE:AIR) has signed a new deal with Corporation for Skilled Workforce to grow and diversify the talent pool of aviation maintenance technicians and reduce future labor shortages.

Through October 2021, AAR and CSW will engage community colleges and technical training providers in strategic locations to develop competency-based programs, curriculum and stackable credentials that meet FAA Airframe and Powerplant requirements.

The project expands AAR’s work under its EAGLE Career Pathways Program at seven colleges and technical training centers in the U.S. to mitigate mass retirements in the industry by diversifying the talent pool.

Next month, AAR will also launchi a pilot program to mentor and develop a cohort of up to 20 women in aviation maintenance at its aircraft repair facility in Miami. The initiative expands Skillbridge programs to provide job opportunities for military veterans and active duty personnel who are transitioning to civilian aviation maintenance careers.

