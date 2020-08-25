Citing the need for secured internet for kids virtual school, CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) has joined hands with Bark Technologies for promoting Bark's online safety solutions to millions of existing subscribers and non-customers alike.

Stephanie Polk, CenturyLink vice president of customer advocacy said, "The service monitors texts, emails, YouTube and more than 30 different social media platforms for signs of potential issues like cyberbullying, adult content, online predators and more. Bark is a safety net and an essential toolkit I use with my own family. The easy-to-use parental controls manage screen time and filter websites so parents can have peace of mind while their children are online on any device."