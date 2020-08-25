GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) +4.2% pre-market after defending itself against Spruce Point Capital's negative commentary on the company, which it says is consistent with a "short and distort" strategy.

GFL's board says it "stands 100%" behind the company's management team and strategy in the face of Spruce Point's "misrepresentation of the company's public disclosures and their confusion about our industry and even basic accounting principles."

"GFL's financial disclosures are accurate in all material respects, appropriate and comply with all regulatory requirements," the board says, noting the company has been through "several very thorough and extensive diligence processes by leading global private equity firms, pension funds and sovereign wealth funds over the course of almost 14 years."

Spruce Creek sent GFL tumbling 8% a week ago after saying shares were "worthless," and warned the company's deals to acquire Waste Management assets and WCA Waste were at risk of not receiving Department of Justice approval.