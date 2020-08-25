A historic decision by S&P Dow Jones Indices is ending Exxon Mobil’s 92-year history as a member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

While not representative of the broader market, like the S&P 500, or the newer economy, like the Nasdaq, the Dow is still the most recognizable stock market index in the world.

Exxon joined in 1928 as Standard Oil of New Jersey when the index went to 30 stocks from 12. Shares of Exxon (XOM, -1.3% ) are falling premarket, with the anticipation of less demand from benchmarked institutional investors and passive stock-index funds (although the effect index inclusion and expulsion remains debated).

The reshuffle in the Dow is part of the overall shift in money to technology, Regina Mayor, head of energy at KPMG, says.

“It does indicate that the large industrial behemoths of our time is not where capital wants to flow,” Mayor told Bloomberg.

A quick look at Exxon’s performance makes its clear why it drew the eyes of those tasked with shuffling the blue-chip index, compared to competitor Chevron (CVX, +0.9% ).

Over the last 10 years, Exxon’s price return is -28.4% , compared with Chevron, +18.2% . Looking at total return, Exxon is at just +2.3% , with Chevron +73.7% (Exxon still pays out 87 cents per quarter, a yield of 8.24%, while Chevron pays $1.29, yielding 5.92%.)

During that span, the SPDR Energy Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) is -2.3% , the Dow +181% , the S&P +300% and the Nasdaq +431% .

In the past five years, Exxon’s total return is -39% .

Over the last decade, crude oil prices have average around $70/barrel. And energy companies are now facing a much tougher landscape with a pandemic-hit economy and prices stuck around $40 despite significant production cuts from OPEC.

The time looks ripe for consolidation, but the big players are hesitant to pull the trigger given the uncertainty around demand.

You’d expect “more of a wave of mergers and acquisitions, but balance sheets are under such pressure that it’s difficult to get the capital to make a play,” Mayor says.

Private equity firms did pretty much what they could do in the 2010s and are unwinding now, but there may still be a change of assets rather than company logos, she said.

“Assets still have underlying value, but the companies that are structured around them … look less attractive.”

Sector Watch

Delivery-focused restaurants continue momentum following more strong numbers from Papa John’s (PZZA, +0.6% ).

Comparable sales at domestic company-owned restaurants rose 18.0% during the second month of Q3 (7/27-8/23) and were up 26.1% at North America franchised restaurants.

Domino’s (DPZ, +1% ) is benefiting even more premarket, perhaps as it holds an advantage in digital.

