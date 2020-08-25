For deploying in the Dominican Republic, Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) received a follow-on order from InterEnergy for 150 fast-charging stations, including its IQ 200 and DCFC units.

With current order valued at $1M, InterEnergy has now totally purchased 350 Blink Level 2, DCFC, and residential charging stations (includes earlier order of 200 charging stations worth $1.2M).

Supported by its technological platform Evergo, InterEnergy targets to install 500 charging stations across Dominican Republic and Panama by 2021 end.

