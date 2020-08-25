Guggenheim (Buy) raises its Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) price target from $310 to $315, saying the earnings report showed "billings accelerating against tougher comps, and a very strong beat in its next-gen billings."

But Product revenue was "much lower" than expected and the billings forecast was "a bit light."

Stifel (Buy) lifts PANW's PT from $280 to $290, noting that the quarter included "the single largest billings beat in the company’s history."

The firm says the billings growth forecast is "nothing to scoff at," but Palo Alto guiding mid-teens growth "is still confusing given the 31% y/y growth delivered in the most recent quarter."

JMP Securities (Buy, $265 PT) says the billings growth in FQ4 "suggests the pandemic has generated a tailwind across both the company’s traditional firewall products as well as next-generation products."

Palo Alto shares are down 3.3% pre-market to $258.39.

