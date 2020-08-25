DADA Nexus reports 93% Q2 revenue growth in its first earnings since IPO

Dada Nexus (DADA -10.4% ), reports Q2 revenue of $183.7M (+93.1% Y/Y) led by higher customer additions. Number of active customers for ttm June 30 were 32.3M, compared to 18.8M last year.

Revenue by segment: Dada Now revenue of $118.5M (+90.4% Y/Y); JDDJ Services revenue of $68.77M (+97.9% Y/Y).

Number of orders delivered for ttm June 30, were 925.6M as compared to 561.6M last year.

Total Gross Merchandise Volume of JDDJ for ttm was $2.6B (+98.1% Y/Y).

Q2 Non-GAAP operating loss margin improved to -34.58% from -40.33% prior.

The company expects Q3 revenue of RMB1.28B-1.34B (~82%-91% Y/Y growth), equivalent to $185.2M-194M (today's exchange rate) vs analyst consensus of $185.6M.