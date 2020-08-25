Stifel raises Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) to a Buy rating from Hold on what it calls a reasonable valuation level. Over time, the firm expects the strategic initiatives at Starbucks will lead to a more robust performance.

The firm says it is constructive on SBUX in the near-term as it believes same restaurant sales are recovering at least in line with Street estimates. Looking further down the calendar, sales trends are seen benefiting in FY21 from aggressive steps the company is taking to improve convenience, such as curbside pickup and drive-thru handhelds as part of broad mobile initiatives.