Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) is indicated to open at a 52-week low, -14.4% pre-market, after disclosing it incurred a major loss from trading on wholesale electricity markets during the current quarter, prompting it to slash its annual earnings guidance.

"Certain personnel entered into a number of energy trades during 2020, with increasing volume accumulating in [Q2] and into [Q3], resulting in significant exposure to the company," Portland General CEO Maria Pope says.

The company says it has realized losses from the trading of $104M and is sitting on another $23M in unrealized losses from open positions; total Q3 losses from the portfolio are estimated to be as high as $155M and could ultimately exceed that amount.

Bank of America downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy with a $41 price target, trimmed from $45, while Guggenheim maintains its Neutral rating, seeing the "rogue" trades as an "unfortunate" one-time event while the company's fundamentals remain strong.

In an article written for Seeking Alpha just before the announcement, author Michael Wald called Portland General a "small utility overlooked by large institutional investors" that had just concluded "a very successful Q2."