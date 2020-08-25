The Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) reports sales declined 12.3% in FQ2 (ended Aug 1), primarily as a result of the impact of temporary store closures, along with a decrease in back to school sales beginning in mid-July.

Digital sales increased 118%, as digital adoption accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adjusted gross margin rate slipped 760 bps to 25.4% vs. consensus of 25.9%, as a result of higher fulfillment costs related to meaningfully higher levels of ship-from-store activity related to strong digital demand.

The flexibility provided by its lease actions allows the company to target 200 store closures in FY2020, including 102 stores closed in 1H20, and 100 additional closures in FY2021.

As of August 1, 2020, the company had 771 stores open, representing 94% of total fleet.

As a result of the continued uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is not providing financial guidance.

Shares down -13.8% premarket.

