Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) has priced its previously announced offering of $6B senior unsecured notes, comprised of 6 tranches including:

$1B of 0.75% notes due 2023; $1B of 1.20% notes due 2025; $1B of 1.75% notes due 2027; $1B of 2.20% notes due 2030; $1B of 3.30% notes due 2040; and $1B of 3.55% notes due 2050.

The company expects to lock in a weighted average coupon of 2.125% while more than doubling weighted average maturity to 12.5 years. It will also have access to additional liquidity through a $1.5B unsecured revolving credit facility.

Royalty Pharma intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes, along with cash on hand, to repay its existing term loan facilities.