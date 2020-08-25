Tanger Factory Outlet's (NYSE:SKT) president and CFO buy $140K of shares on Aug. 21.

President and Chief Operating Officer Stephen Yalof acquires 10K shares at $5.777 each, bringing his holdings to 399,308 SKT shares.

CFO James Williams adds 4,300 shares at $5.728 each, bringing his total holdings to 101,568 shares.

On Aug. 18, Tanger CEO Steven B. Tanger added 251,137 limited partnership units of SKT to his holdings through a private transaction with another limited partner in settlement of a debt. Tanger forgave ~$1.60M of loans in exchange for the units.

Steven Tanger's holdings now come to ~2.97 limited partnership units.

SKT shares' total return isn't far from its lowest level in the past 10 years:

See SKT stock ownership breakdown by investor type: