Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVA) inks two agreements with Indonesia-based PT Bio Farma for the technology license, supply and local production of CoronaVac, its inactivated coronavirus vaccine candidate against COVID-19.

Under the contracts, SVA will supply bulk vaccine to Bio Farma to produce at least 40M doses in Indonesia before March 2021. It will continue to supply bulk product until the end of 2021.

Bio Farma is currently conducting a Phase 3 clinical trial in Bandung for CoronaVac.

Financial terms are not disclosed.