Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was full of details on its current trends during its earnings call today without issuing any formal guidance.

Execs noted that sales are up 20% for the first three weeks of August, including a +175% pop for domestic online sales. The sales surge is seen as likely to be temporary.

Gaming sales are flat compared to last year, but the retailer is seeing a big benefit from work-at-home and school-at-home trends.

The company is still evaluating when share buybacks will be restarted.

Shares of Best Buy are down 4.04% at the open with the back-to-school tech sales surge largely anticipated already.

