Koppers' July sales drops 2.6%, 2020 outlook reaffirmed
Aug. 25, 2020 9:35 AM ETKoppers Holdings Inc. (KOP)KOPBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Koppers Holdings (KOP) reports 2.6% Y/Y decline in July sales to $147.4M, driven by lower sales from Carbon Materials and Chemicals as demand dropped and sales shifted from July to August due to an outage at its facility in the U.S.
- Sales segment wise: Railroad and Utility Products and Services: $66.8M (-2.8% Y/Y); Performance Chemicals: $50.9M (+17.3% Y/Y); Carbon Materials and Chemicals: $29.7M (-24.2% Y/Y).
- Capital expenditure of $4.7M, compared with $3.1M in July 2019.
- "Residential lumber sales continue to outstrip demand for treated lumber and treating chemicals," says president and CEO Leroy Ball.
- Reaffirms 2020 outlook: Sales: $1.6B; Adjusted EBITDA: ~$190M - $200M; Adjusted EPS: $3.10 - $3.40; CapEx: ~$50M - $60M.
- Koppers also plans to reduce debt by ~$120M in 2020, contingent on the closing of its KJCC divestiture.
- Further, the company expects to discontinue production activities at the Denver facility by August 31, 2020 as it begins transitioning the Denver production volumes to its facility in North Little Rock, Arkansas.
