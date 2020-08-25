CNSP +6.5% PM, provides update on Berubicin clinical trials

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) is making strides in designing Phase 2 clinical trials fro Berubicin and anticipates submitting an Investigational New Drug application (IND) to the FDA this year and initiating clinical trials in early 2021.

Worldwide Clinical Trials will be the contract research organization and conduct upcoming Berubicin clinical trials.

Berry Consultants will be the statistical consulting group, to advise on the Phase 2 trial design.

In preparation for submitting the IND, the company also has completed the Clinical Study Report for a Phase 1 study.

US-based Pharmaceutics International and Italy-based BSP Pharmaceuticals will produce the finished drug product.