Sonnet BioTherapeutics (SONN -14.1% ) has announced that all 3,300,066 Series A Warrants have been exercised at $3.19/share, with gross proceeds of $10.5M.

"Warrant exercise by our institutional shareholders gives us a good cash position to continue to execute on our pre-clinical and clinical pipeline," commented Jay Cross, CFO.

The Company is left with 2,308,663 Series B Warrants and 11,329,461 Series C Warrants outstanding, and if all series C Warrants are exercised, the Company could receive up to an additional ~$36.1M.

Sonnet's outstanding share count and pro forma fully diluted share count stands at 14.7M and 29.3M, respectively."