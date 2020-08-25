Urban Tea (MYT -27.4% ) has announced a 1 for 10 reverse split of its shares was approved by the Company's board on August 19, and expects to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens tomorrow.

As of August 25, there were ~79.4M shares outstanding. Effecting the 1 for 10 reverse split will reduce that amount to ~7.9M shares

The reverse split will not change the number of Urban Tea's authorized preferred shares, which will remain at 5M shares.

Over the last one month, share price has plunged ~44%.