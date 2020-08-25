Wharton finance professor and 'Stocks for the Long Run' author Jeremy Siegel is squaring up against the bears a day after the S&P 500 (SP500) hit a record high, indicating there is not much that will prevent the "longer-term momentum upward" for stocks -- not even a potential spike in Coronavirus cases in the fall.

This optimism is at odds with other strategists, who as recently as Monday indicated that a tradable market correction could come "imminently."

Speaking on CNBC, Siegel said that if there were a spike, it wouldn't be a "serious correction" and wouldn't put the market "anywhere" near the March lows.

His preference is for value stocks, which he expects to outperform tech over the coming year, though "both" could rise in 2021.

The Fed is also playing a role, he added, stressing that even if a vaccine takes longer, the added liquidity provided remains a "really powerful force" which is unlikely to be withdrawn given the elevated levels of unemployment that will remain for a "long time."

He expects investors to remain hungry for yield with interest rates so low, and that value stocks and their respective dividends become the natural option.

