Vale (VALE -1.6% ) says it has started producing high-grade iron ore fines for pelletizing at its new grinding hub with China's NZP Group in Zhoushan.

The hub at the Shulanghu ore transfer terminal has three production lines and an annual capacity of 3M metric tons of ground iron ore fines, Vale says.

The new product, known as GF88, is based on Vale's flagship Carjas IOCJ 65%-iron fines and will be used to feed growing demand for pellets in China's huge steel sector.

China's iron ore imports have surged in recent months, hitting a record in July, as the economy rebounded from COVID-related disruptions, while iron ore prices recently rose to their highest in six years.