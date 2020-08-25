Chalk up another analyst praising user trends at Netflix (NFLX +0.7% ): A Piper Sandler survey shows the streaming giant leads all video services in subscribers' intent to keep subscriptions after the COVID-19 crisis passes.

Even with new competition, "Netflix has furthered its position as the go-to streaming option," the firm says, noting that pandemic gains in subscribers were just the acceleration of the ongoing shift from broadcast TV.

Notably, the survey shows more than half of subscribers were willing to absorb a price increase in their Netflix service, an improvement over the last survey; while the firm doesn't expect an imminent price hike, it does expect one is likely within 12-24 months.

It's got an Overweight rating and a $534 price target, implying 9.3% upside.

While Wall Street is Bullish on Netflix, Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral on the whole, and the stock's Quant Rating remains Neutral.

Shares are up 70% from their March low, and they've outpaced the S&P 500 in total return over the past six months:

