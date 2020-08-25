GreenPower Motor (OTCQB:GPVRF -7.0% ) launched its IPO of 1.5M common shares in the U.S.; expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 225K shares.

It has applied for approval for listing on the Nasdaq under the symbol 'GP'.

The company intends to effect a consolidation of its common shares on the basis of one new common share for seven old common shares.

Net proceeds will be used for the production of all-electric vehicles and if any remaining for working capital.

Concurrently with the offer close, GreenPower plans to sell common shares in a private placement for proceeds of up to $500K to its executive chairman and CEO, Fraser Atkinson