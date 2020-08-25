Credit Suisse is out with its Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) earnings preview ahead of the Q2 report after today's bell.

Analyst Brad Zelnick notes that many projects are still paused or deferred due to the pandemic, impacting May/June new ACV. Some large deals were pushed into Q3, but there's "strong optimism for F3Q close rates."

On the positive side, Zelnick says July was stronger than expected due to "pent-up demand for projects deferred from April/May." He expects strength in Public Sector and Service cloud adoption.

Credit Suisse maintains an Outperform rating and $200 target on Salesforce.

Consensus estimates for Salesforce's Q2 report include $4.9B in revenue with $4.62B from Subscription and Support and $285.8M in Professional Services and Other. Billings are expected to total $4.06B.

Last quarter, Salesforce barely beat Q1 estimates and lowered its full-year outlook due to that pandemic-related weakness.

Salesforce shares are up 2.2%, riding high from the company's addition to the Dow Jones index.

