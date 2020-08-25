More than 1,000 mine workers join a second day of protests and block access to Freeport McMoRan's (FCX +0.6% ) Grasberg copper and gold mine in Papua, Indonesia, demanding an easing of coronavirus travel restrictions.

Freeport representatives reportedly are meeting with workers and the local government to discuss the demands.

The workers were asking for Freeport to allow employee bus services to resume amid travel restrictions implemented to contain the virus.

Operations at the copper mill are still running despite the blockade, the company says.

Freeport said in May it had reduced the number of workers in operation to a "skeletal team" after a rise in infections in the area.