Consumer confidence tumbles to worst levels of pandemic
Aug. 25, 2020 10:00 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor39 Comments
- August Consumer Confidence: 84.8 vs. 93.0 consensus; 91.7 prior (revised).
- Present situation index: 84.2 vs. 95.9 prior.
- The expectations index (six months ahead) also fell, to 85.2 vs. 88.9 prior.
- “The Present Situation Index decreased sharply, with consumers stating that both business and employment conditions had deteriorated over the past month. Consumers’ optimism about the short-term outlook, and their financial prospects, also declined and continues on a downward path. Consumer spending has rebounded in recent months but increasing concerns amongst consumers about the economic outlook and their financial well-being will likely cause spending to cool in the months ahead,” said Lynn Franco, Senior Director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board.
- The low numbers could raise the urgency in Congress to come up with some kind of compromise for another fiscal stimulus plan with previous stimulus cash drying up, something called for by former Fed chief Janet Yellen yesterday.
- Through the lockdown measures, the Consumer Discretionary sector has seen a split between the haves (big-box retail, fast food, Amazon) and have-nots (department stores, cruise lines, casinos).
