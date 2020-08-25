Ituran Location (ITRN -1.0% ) reports subscription fees revenue declined 15% to $43.7M and in local currency terms, declined by 7% Y/Y during Q2.

Product revenue declined 51% Y/Y to $9.6M, due to limited installations of Ituran's products due to the Covid-19 pandemic shutdown.

82% of revenues were from location-based service subscription fees and 18% were from product revenues.

Subscriber base amounted to 1.751M, which represents a decrease of 43K Y/Y.

Gross margin: Total increased 490 bps to 51.9%; subscription revenues increased 210 bps to 58.5% whereas, for products declined 50 bps to 21.8%.

Operating margin rate slipped 160 bps to 17.5% and Adj. EBITDA too declined 110 bps to 26.1%.

During the quarter, there was a decline of 16K aftermarket subscribers and 27K in the OEM subscriber base; Co. expects to resume growth once the main impact of the pandemic is over.

“Longer-term, given the challenges that we have already overcome, I am confident that Ituran will emerge this period a stronger and more efficient company.” said Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO.

